Godzilla? Monitor lizard descends upon Bangkok 7-Eleven, terrorising people

Scream of terror filled the air as the giant reptile scaled to higher ground before it looked down upon the humans.

No, it isn't a scene from Godzilla vs. Kong, but from a 7-Eleven outlet in Bangkok.

"The shelves are ruined! Oh my god," a person, likely a store employee, was heard yelling in a viral video posted on Facebook on Tuesday (April 6).

Other people, however, didn't seem as horrified and instead crowded around the entrance to film the spectacle.

"Is he hungry? Does he want to eat?" a woman asked as the monitor lizard swiped once at the store's chiller in what looked like an unsuccessful attempt to pry it open.

It turned its attention to the display shelves and began to climb, sending packets after packets of milk falling onto the floor. The reptile only came to rest once it was snugly perched at the top and tucked its tail in a comfortable position.

"Maybe it just needed some cool air," Jejene Narumpa — who filmed the encounter and was calm enough to take a selfie with the monitor lizard — wrote as she tried to decipher the creature's actions.

This isn't surprising, considering how April and May are the hottest months of the year in Thailand.

Either that, or it might have gotten lost, like its Singaporean counterpart.

Whatever the reason, this large reptile's appearance in the city left us with one more (and perhaps much more worrying) thought: Where's Kong?

