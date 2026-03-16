Coming full circle: This Vietnamese student turned her father's hard work as a Grab driver into a career in finance

For Dang Phuong Ngan, every ride her father completed as a Grab driver-partner was more than just a fare-it was a step towards her future.

The University of Economics HCMC student, whose mother works as a factory cleaner, is one of Vietnam's first GrabScholar recipients.

Her story is the human face of Grab's newly announced US$3.2 million (S$4.1 million) commitment to the 2026 calendar year's GrabForGood Fund, an endowment aimed at driving socioeconomic mobility across Southeast Asia. This latest allocation marks a significant increase in the super-app's investment in community resilience, focusing on three core pillars: education, community care and disaster relief.

"Becoming a GrabScholar feels like coming full circle," Ngan shared, reflecting on her family's journey.

"My father driving with Grab opened the first door for our family. Grab now supports my education, and I hope to use it not only to build a career in finance but to create a foundation that allows me to give back to others who are still waiting for their chance."

Ngan is part of a growing community of over 8,238 students across Southeast Asia who have been uplifted by the GrabScholar programme since 2022. This includes aspiring tech leaders like Harvey Blaize Ramirez from the Philippines, a STEM student currently pursuing AI Engineering with the fund's support.

In the 2025 cycle alone, the fund disbursed over US$2 million to support over 3,600 youths.

A legacy of local support

In Singapore, the fund's impact hits close to home through long-standing initiatives like the Emerald Circle Scholarships. These bond-free awards are specifically designed for the children of eligible driver- and delivery-partners, enabling them to pursue degrees at local universities alongside various other student bursaries.

Beyond the classroom, Grab continues to invest in the resilience of its partners through GrabAcademy.

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This platform provides continuous training and skills development to help driver-partners improve their earning potential and adapt to a changing economy. In 2025, more than 1.5 million driver-partners completed at least one GrabAcademy course, reinforcing the company's "triple bottom line" commitment to financial, social and environmental sustainability.

The fund's 2026 roadmap isn't just about tuition; it's about the holistic well-being of the region's children.

The US$3.2 million allocation will also provide school-based meal nutrition and health programmes, ensuring that students have the physical support needed to thrive. Group CEO and Co-Founder of Grab Anthony Tan, who personally contributed over US$16 million to the endowment, emphasised that these programmes serve as a "foundation for people to build the future they want."

editor@asiaone.com