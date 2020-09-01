Groom in Indonesia made to do push-ups on wedding day because he didn't wear a mask

Masks — you can't go anywhere without them now, not even to your own wedding.

A groom in East Java, Indonesia, was made to drop down and do push-ups on the spot last week when a police officer caught him without a mask on — never mind the fact that his wife-to-be was patiently waiting for him on the aisle.

After completing three push-ups, the groom was awarded cheers and a round of applause as the police officer stepped forward to place a mask on his face.

A clip of the curious exchange was later circulated on social media, and it has since gone viral in Indonesia.

Speaking with local news outlet Kompas, Harid Kurniawan — the police officer in the video — explained that it was part of his duties to visit any event held in the village to ensure that the people were complying with Covid-19 health protocols, such as the wearing of masks.

Seeing that at least 20 of the wedding attendees were mask-less, including the bride and groom, he then asked the groom to do a forfeit as a reminder to everyone that they had to follow safety protocols, regardless of the circumstances.

"The people in the village are reluctant to wear masks. It is because of this negligence that we have to educate them," Harid told the media.

He also handed out masks to the guests before the wedding was allowed to proceed.

While wearing a mask in public was made mandatory in Indonesia since April, many have continued to ignore health protocols. As such, the authorities are looking to impose fines for those who fail to follow the rules.

