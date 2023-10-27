Gun-wielding grandma in Taiwan sets off panic, turns out she was pointing BB pistol at macaques

An elderly woman was recently spotted waving a gun on a street in Taiwan, sparking public concern.

An image was shared onto Street Observation Academy Facebook page on Tuesday (Oct 24) of a grandma holding a pistol in public, Taiwan News reported on Thursday.

The now-deleted post which was taken at a residential area of Kaohsiung City's Gushan district, showed an elderly woman with an apron and bandana on, waving a gun.

The post soon went viral in Taiwan, causing some measure of panic with others alerting the police, Mirror Media reported.

The Kaohsiung City police department subsequently found out that the elderly woman, who owns a restaurant, was using a BB gun to chase macaques away from her eatery.

"The windows of the toilet have been damaged by the macaques. They even bring garbage from the streets into the eatery and make a mess," the elderly woman told SET News.

As her restaurant is situated in the vicinity of the macaques' habitat, the grandma said that the wild animals smell the scent of her food and often invade the premises.

Hence, she had to get a BB gun to stop the macaques from coming to her restaurant, SET News reported.

The police revealed that the gun was not loaded at that time.

"People in the area, please don't worry, and thank you for your concern," the police added.

Since macaques are not protected animals, the police mentioned that there was no suspicion of illegality on the part of the owner.

