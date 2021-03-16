Gunmen ambush university bus in Afghanistan, killing at least 2

KABUL - Gunmen ambushed a bus carrying university staff in north-eastern Afghanistan on Tuesday (March 16), killing the driver and a student, officials said, as attacks on civilians continued while peace talks between the government and the Taleban remained stalled.

Six university lecturers were also wounded during the attack in Baghlan province, said Mr Sayed Hamid Rushan, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

The ministry blamed the Taleban for the attack, but the militant group denied involvement.

"The attack... has nothing to do with our mujahideen (fighters), we condemn the attack and consider it as a conspiracy of the enemy," said Mr Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taleban spokesman.

On the other side of the country, unidentified gunmen attacked security forces guarding a dam in Herat, killing three and wounding one, according to officials in the western province.

Four other members of the security forces were missing.

Diplomats and advocates have become alarmed at the rising violence, including targeted attacks on government employees, journalists, academics and rights workers in recent months even as peace negotiations were being held in Qatar.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) issued a statement on Tuesday condemning the targeted killings, especially those against minority groups, women and journalists.

"Unidentified attackers have also gone after journalists, civil society activists, and professionals, killing many, driving some from the country, and leaving the rest to live in fear," said Ms Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at HRW.

With the US-brokered peace talks struggling to make headway, Washington's special envoy to Afghanistan, Mr Zalmay Khalilzad, is currently on a regional visit, trying to find a way forward before a looming deadline for the withdrawal of US troops in May.