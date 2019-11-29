The hair salon changing how transgenders are seen in Pakistan

Bebo Haider's beauty parlour is bright, small, and decorated sparsely with three large photographs: transgender models who became her clients because the Karachi salon is one of the few in Pakistan which caters to them without judgement.

Tarawah, in a middle-class neighborhood of the sprawling southern port city, is owned and run by Haider, herself a transgender person who came to Karachi in 2003 from a small rural town in southern Sindh province with dreams of becoming a beautician.

It was not easy.

Even when the owner of one salon in a posh Karachi neighborhood finally decided to take a chance on her, the clients refused her services -- or to return her greetings, she told AFP.

It took two years before one salon regular finally returned her hello, she said -- but the thaw, for that customer at least, was complete.

"After that day she would not get her hair and make up done by anybody else at the parlour," Haider told AFP jubilantly, sitting in her hairdressing chair.

"Good manners win the world."

Transgenders -- also known in Pakistan as "khawajasiras", an umbrella term denoting a third sex that includes transvestites and eunuchs -- have long fought for their rights in the deeply patriarchal and conservative country.

Organized and politically active, in many respects they have made impressive gains.