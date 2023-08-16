Half-naked tourist dangles upside down from Pattaya hotel window before falling to her death

PATTAYA — Police in Thailand have arrested a Russian man after his girlfriend plummeted to her death from the seventh floor of a hotel in the resort city of Pattaya.

A harrowing video recorded on a security camera showed Daria Iuzifiak, 32, dangling by her legs, upside down, on a window sill at one of the seventh-floor rooms of the Seven Seas Condo Resort.

Seconds later, she fell, hands flailing, head first into the ground.

The hotel's security guards found her naked from the waist down and lying on her front in a pool of blood.

Her 30-year-old boyfriend, Oeaop Nbahobny Fedor, appeared to be standing by the window when it happened at around 6am on Sunday (Aug 13).

He was shirtless and agitated when police arrested him.

He had to be pinned down on the ground by a couple of officers, so he could be handcuffed.

Police Lieutenant-Colonel Kanisorn Apisop, superintendent in Pattaya's Jomtien district, said there were no signs Ms Iuzifiak was assaulted before her death.

"The couple's room was messy with food containers and alcohol bottles, but there was no indication of fighting or a struggle," he said.

Still, Fedor was arrested to determine how he was involved in Iuzifiak's death. He was said to have denied assaulting her. His drug test came back negative.

Lt-Col Kanisorn said police were reviewing other security camera footage.

Investigators said Iuzifiak was seen staying with Fedor at the hotel around a week ago.

She filed a police report and consulted immigration officials on Friday after losing her passport.

A post-mortem examination is under way to check if she was alive before she fell.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

