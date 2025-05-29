Hanoi bans The Economist's printed issue with Vietnam's top leader on cover, say distributor sources

The Economist's latest printed edition for Asia featuring Vietnam's top leader To Lam on its cover has been banned in Vietnam, sources at two local media distributors told Reuters, in a new instance of censorship in the Communist-run country.

The May 24 issue, which is still available in the country in its electronic version, portrays Lam with two stars on his eyes on a red backdrop, in a reference to the country's national flag, with the title: "The man with a plan for Vietnam".

The subheading on its main Vietnam story said: "A Communist Party hard man has to rescue Asia's great success story".

Vietnam's ministry of foreign affairs and the ministry in charge of public information did not reply to requests for comment on the reported banning.

The Economist did not immediately reply to a request for comment outside UK business hours.

Vietnam routinely prohibits books, movies and other cultural works and multiple media outlets are also banned.

"We were given orders to tear off the cover and the article about him (Lam), making the magazine no longer sellable. Later, we were ordered not to sell it at all," said an executive at distributor Ngay Moi, declining to be named because she was not allowed to speak to media.

An employee at a second distributor, Global Book Corporation, said Vietnam's ministry in charge of public information banned the distribution of that particular issue, without elaborating on the motivations.

A third source at distributor Xunhasaba said it did not have that issue because it had not received enough orders.

Vietnam, a Southeast Asian industrial hub, faces a pivotal moment as it seeks to consolidate a prolonged economic boom amid US tariff trade tensions that may undermine its export-oriented growth.

The Economist's article described Lam as an ambitious leader who emerged "from the security state" and who "must turn himself into a reformer" to adjust the country's economic model and make it richer.

Lam, 67, rose from the powerful ministry of public security, which he had led for years, to reach the top of Vietnam's political hierarchy last year after a months-long power struggle, first becoming president and then head of the communist party, the country's top job.

The Economist's cover and articles were reposted thousands of times on social media by users in Vietnam with mixed reactions.

"Vietnam is stepping confidently into a new era of growth -and the world is taking notice," Yumi Thao Nguyen, a sales manager, said on LinkedIn with a link to The Economist.

Le Thi Kim Ngoc, a self-described "Citizen of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam", said on Facebook The Economist's characterisation of Lam as a hard man "undermine the serious political and social developments currently taking place in Vietnam".

The country is ranked 173th out of 180 surveyed nations in the latest press freedom index published by Reporters Without Borders, a non-profit organisation.

Authorities in the one-party nation often detain people for "anti-state" online comments and maintain a strict control on the press and social media.

Last week Vietnam's technology ministry ordered the ban of messaging app Telegram over alleged crimes committed by its users, noting in an internal document the platform hosted groups created by "opposition and reactionary subjects".

Multiple users of the app in the country cannot access it this week. Telegram did not reply to a request for comment about the enforcement of the ban. It had earlier said it was "surprised" by the measure, noting it was responding to newly introduced requirements.

