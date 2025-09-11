'He did not scream': Zookeeper killed in lion attack at Bangkok zoo, shocking visitors

A zookeeper in Thailand was mauled to death by lions inside a drive-in enclosure at a Bangkok zoo on Wednesday (Sept 10).

The attack occurred at during around 11 am as the zookeeper was disembarking from a vehicle inside the lion enclosure, according to The Nation Thailand.

Video footage circulating online shows the man stepping out of the vehicle at Safari World, unaware that a lion, approximately 10 metres away was slowly approaching him from behind.

The animal then suddenly pounced on him, dragging him to the ground.

Moments later, three to four other lions joined the attack, mauling the zookeeper as panicked visitors watched in shock.

It was reported that some guests also attempted to intervene by honking their car horns and started shouting to scare the lions away.

The attack lasted approximately 15 minutes before another staff member was able to reach the victim and pull him to safety, reported the Bangkok Post.

The zookeeper was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

'He did not scream'

The victim was identified by local police as Jian Rangkharasamee, a 58-year-old supervisor at the safari park.

One witness, Tavatchai Kanchanarin, a doctor who saw the attack, noted that the zookeeper had stepped out of an uncovered vehicle and was standing alone with his back turned to the lion — something he found unusual, reported AFP.

"He stood for about three minutes, then a lion walked slowly up and grabbed him from behind. He did not scream," Tavatchai told local media outlet Thairath Television.

Local reports stated that investigations by authorities revealed the zookeeper had entered the enclosure without adhering to the zoo’s safety protocols — a lapse that may have contributed to the fatal attack.

Attapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the department of national parks, wildlife and plant conservation, said the attack reportedly took place during a feeding session.

"It is assumed that one of the lions was not in a good mood and started the attack," said Attapol, reported Bangkok Post.

'He loved his job'

Expressing her devastation, Ratanaporn Jitpakdee, wife of the victim, said her husband had dedicated his life to caring for lions and tigers at the park, Bangkok Post reported.

Speaking to local media, the 57-year-old said her husband was deeply passionate about his work and had always taken pride in his duties.

"He loved his job very much. He always followed safety precautions and had never been attacked by any animal before," said Ratanaporn.

Since the incident, Safari World has issued a statement extending its heartfelt condolences to the family of the late employee, while providing its full support and care, reported Bangkok Post.

The company confirmed that all lions and other animals at the zoo were in normal condition and are under the close supervision of wildlife experts.

The park's drive-through safari zone has since been closed pending a safety review.

An official investigation involving wildlife authorities and local police is currently ongoing.

