'He put his penis in my mouth twice': Chinese student accuses butler at Ritz-Carlton Maldives of rape

While on a solo trip to the Maldives, a Chinese woman was allegedly raped by a butler from the luxury resort she was staying at.

Xu Yitong, 26, took to her Twitter account to document the harrowing details of the alleged sexual assault last Sunday (June 18), while urging netizens to "help [her] get help".

In a series of tweets, Xu said she flew to the Maldives on June 6, and checked into the Ritz-Carlton Maldives.

As she had accidentally damaged her phone that day, Xu asked the hotel's front desk for a phone to contact her family. The hotel subsequently sent a butler, Usham, into her room to assist her.

I was raped in the Maldives. I don’t know how many people this will reach to but help me get help. I arrived in the Maldives on the 6th. I was to return to China on the 10th but i extended mg stay and decided to stay at the @RCMaldives pic.twitter.com/Sw97N5j6qI — XuYitong (@YolyYitong) June 18, 2023

"He came and let me use my SIM [card] in his phone and speak to my mother. He then sat on the bed and started chatting with me," wrote the Chinese student, who is currently studying in Australia.

The butler's small talk slowly turned into increasingly invasive questions about Xu, including one about what she had been doing the night before.

"[He] asked me if I wanted to kiss, which left me numb...I said no I don't like physical contact. I took my computer and translated it to him [sic] in case he didn't understand."

Despite her rejection, Usham allegedly continued his advances, and even told Xu: "No need to be ashamed, sex is ok."

"He started forcing his tongue into my mouth and said 'I will be a gentleman.' He then pushed me to bed and started removing his pants and he put his penis in my mouth twice," she shared.

She also wrote that the butler touched her private parts and tried to have sexual intercourse with her.

Upon failing to do so, Xu said she ran and wrapped herself in a quilt, while Usham "used his hands and released himself" on her computer screen before leaving the room.

Xu immediately informed the hotel managers about the assault and insisted that they call the police.

"Two staff came and took my computer with his semen [along with] the towel. I told them this should be handed to the police only. Police came and took my statement," Xu wrote.

The woman also claimed that the police took some DNA samples from her, and was told that the results would only be back in a week.

She was also given a medical examination following the ordeal, as she sustained several bruises all over her body.

Although the police came, Xu took issue with the way the hotel handled the situation, as she was told to leave their premises "at the earliest".

"[They said] it's a case between police and Usham, and nothing to do with the hotel."

"I left the hotel and there wasn't even an apology."

In her tweets, Xu also uploaded photos of her injuries, as well as a photo of the perpetrator.

No arrests made yet

According to reports from Chinese media, the Chinese embassy in Maldives confirmed that the case is currently under investigation, but no arrests have been made so far.

The embassy added that they have urged the Maldives police and the Ministry of Tourism to investigate the case and take action against the perpetrator.

On Monday afternoon, the management of Ritz-Carlton in Maldives reportedly informed Xu that they have handed the case over to the police.

A representative from the hotel chain also confirmed with the South China Morning Post that investigations are underway.

Xu also tweeted on Tuesday that she has written a letter to the President of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and the Speaker of Parliament Mohamed Nasheed "seeking their aid".

"I humbly request that you look into this matter and help me get justice. As a woman, it is extremely disheartening that I have been denied justice despite my repeated attempts at seeking help."

I have sent a letter to H.E Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@IbuSolih), the President of Maldives, and H.E @MohamedNasheed, the Speaker of Parliament, seeking their aid in regards to the rape occurrence that took place at @RitzCarlton @RCMaldives in June.@mvpeoplesmajlis @presidencymv pic.twitter.com/Gp6Jo6Q9Sx — XuYitong (@YolyYitong) June 21, 2023

