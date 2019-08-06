Heatstroke kills monkeys as India suffers in searing temperatures

PHOTO: AFP
AFP

NEW DELHI - A troop of monkeys died from suspected heatstroke in India as scorching temperatures that have lasted more than a week take a mounting toll on humans and animals, media reports said on Saturday (June 8).

Vast swathes of the country have been sweltering in temperatures that have risen to over 50 deg C in Rajasthan state.

The monkeys died in Joshi Baba forest range in Madhya Pradesh state where the thermometer reached 46 deg C.

District forest officer P N Mishra said the primates were believed to have fought with a rival troop over access to a water source.

"This is rare and strange as herbivores don't indulge in such conflicts," Mr Mishra told NDTV network.

"We're probing all possibilities, including the possibility of conflict between groups of monkeys for water... which led to the death of 15 monkeys from a 30-35-strong group of monkeys living in the caves," Mr Mishra was quoted as saying.

"Certain groups of monkeys which are large in number and dominate that particular part may have scared away the smaller group of monkeys from the water," Mr Mishra said.

An autopsy said heatstroke likely caused the deaths.

Tigers have also been reported to be moving out of forest reserves into villages in search of water, causing alerts.

Temperatures touched 50.3 deg C in the Rajasthan town of Churu last week, just shy of India's record of 51 deg C.

The heatwave has exposed falling water levels in underground reservoirs and there have been a number of human deaths reported.

In Jharkhand state, a man stabbed six others after he was stopped from filling extra water barrels at a public tank, media reported on Saturday.

On Friday, a 33-year-old man died after a similar fight in Tamil Nadu state.

The Indian peninsula has seen a drastic change in rainfall patterns over the past decade, marked by frequent droughts, floods and sudden storms.

In Uttar Pradesh state, 26 people died after freak dust storms, rain and lightning hit the northern plains on Thursday, officials said.

Kerala in the south got some respite from heat on Saturday after annual monsoon rains arrived, more than a week later than expected.

Farmers across South Asia rely on the four-month monsoon season due to a lack of alternative sources of irrigation.

More about

heatwave weather wildlife
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
16 things that are more expensive in Singapore than other first world countries
16 things that are more expensive in Singapore than other first world countries
Woman nabbed for failing to stop for immigration clearance at Woodlands Checkpoint
Woman nabbed for failing to stop for immigration clearance at Woodlands Checkpoint
2 women fight and scream at each other until 1 gets pushed out of train
2 women fight and scream at each other until 1 gets pushed out of train
Aloysius Pang&#039;s last drama From Beijing To Moscow to air on June 13
Aloysius Pang's last drama From Beijing To Moscow to air on June 13
Malaysian Casanova teaches men how to attract women - but it&#039;s nothing new
Malaysian Casanova teaches men how to attract women - but it's something they should already know
No selfie, no ride, Grab tells users in Malaysia
No selfie, no ride, Grab tells users in Malaysia
Mother regrets not locking kitchen window after 6-year-old daughter falls to her death
Mother regrets not locking kitchen window after 6-year-old daughter falls to her death
New ERP rates for June 2019 - plus, the top 3 most expensive gantries to avoid!
New ERP rates for June 2019 - plus, the top 3 most expensive gantries to avoid!
It&#039;s Lin Chi-ling who got married, not me, jests Jimmy Lin (Chih-ying) about name mix-up
It's Lin Chi-ling who got married, not me, jests Jimmy Lin (Chih-ying) about name mix-up
Mind blown: Guy demonstrates the proper way to use this Singapore playground staple
Mind blown: Guy demonstrates the proper way to use this Singapore playground staple
Viral video on how to test if your food is fake or real found to be &#039;mostly false&#039;
Viral video to test for fake food is mostly fake

LIFESTYLE

Stop asking women when they’re having kids
Stop asking women when they’re having kids
Seven foods not to eat past the expiration date
Seven foods not to eat past the expiration date
What type of coffee drinker are you?
What type of coffee drinker are you?
Best Father&#039;s Day dining promotions 2019 to show Dad he&#039;s your hero
Best Father's Day dining promotions 2019 to show Dad he's your hero

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Dad in China dresses up as clown to earn money for 2-year-old daughter&#039;s medical bills
Dad in China dresses up as clown to earn money for 2-year-old daughter's medical bills
Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boyband member Akira
Jerry Yan surprised by Lin Chi-ling's marriage news
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
Chinese girl suffers constipation for 5 days. The cause? Bubble tea pearls
Chinese girl suffers constipation for 5 days. The cause? Bubble tea pearls

SERVICES