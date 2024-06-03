Heatwave kills at least 56 in India; nearly 25,000 heatstroke cases from March-May

NEW DELHI — India saw nearly 25,000 cases of suspected heatstroke and 56 people lost their lives after several heatwave days across the country from March to May.

May has been a particularly bad month for the region, with temperatures in the capital Delhi and the nearby state of Rajasthan touching 50 deg C.

In contrast, parts of eastern India have been reeling under the impact of Cyclone Remal. Heavy rain in the north-eastern state of Assam has killed 14 people since May 28.

In the island nation of Sri Lanka, at least 15 people have died due to flooding and landslides after heavy monsoon rain lashed the region, said the country's Disaster Management Centre on June 2.

A confluence of factors has led to a very hot summer in South Asia — a trend scientists say has been worsened by human-driven climate change.

At least 33 people, including election officials on duty in India's just-concluded general election, died of suspected heatstroke in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the north, and Odisha in the east on May 31.

Data from the National Centre of Disease Control showed the situation was the worst in May, with 46 heat-related deaths and 19,189 suspected heatstroke cases, reported news website The Print.

Taking into account the suspected cases, the total number of deaths in India could be much higher at 80, The Hindu newspaper reported.

Over 5,000 cases of heatstroke were detected in the central state of Madhya Pradesh alone.

The weather office has predicted that heatwave conditions will be less severe till June 5 and an early arrival of the monsoon season in the southern state of Kerala last week is expected to bring more relief.

