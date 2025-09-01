Helicopter with 8 people on board missing in Indonesia's Borneo, rescue agency says

JAKARTA — A helicopter with two crew members and six passengers on board is missing in Indonesia's South Borneo province and a search is underway, the local rescue agency said on Monday (Sept 1).

The helicopter was missing in the area of Mantewe, South Borneo province, I Putu Sudayana, the head of the rescue agency told Reuters.

The disaster mitigation agency and police are involved in the search, he added.

