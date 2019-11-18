HK activist urges Germany to halt Chinese army training

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong urged Germany Sunday to stop military training assistance to China after its troops appeared in the protest-hit Asian financial hub, a German daily reported.

Speaking to the top-selling Bild newspaper, Wong said: "It makes me furious that the German Bundeswehr is apparently helping to train Chinese soldiers. Given the riots in Hong Kong, the defence ministry should have ended this programme long ago."

The sudden emergence of soldiers from the Chinese People's Liberation Army on the streets of Hong Kong Saturday rattled nerves in the semi-autonomous territory, rocked by months of increasingly violent anti-government protests.

In a rare and highly symbolic troop movement, the plainclothes soldiers briefly left their Kowloon barracks to help clean up debris and bricks from the protests.

Wong also told Bild that Hong Kong security forces were using "German water cannon" against protesters.

"When will their export be stopped?" he asked.

Amnesty International backed Wong's plea to end the military training.