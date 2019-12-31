Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple

It's never easy to give without expecting anything in return, but that's just what one homeless man in Thailand did.

The man, identified only as Ta Toi, made headlines after his final act of donating his life savings to a temple in Lopburi province was spotlighted on Thai social media last week.

In a Facebook post on Dec 25, Kiatisak Saothi shared Toi's good deed, writing: "RIP Ta Toi. The old man in front of the 7-Eleven in Ban Mi. Even if you leave, you still got relatives to bring all the money you had throughout your life to the temple. Your mind is really great."

Before his death, Toi was often spotted begging on the streets in Lopburi's Ban Mi district. He was also said to have collected garbage and knick-knacks for a living.

Despite his humble living conditions, Toi amassed a sizeable collection of coins, all of which were bequeathed to a local temple.

Saothi's post also included photos of several monks sorting through the massive pile of coins which reportedly amounted to 70,000 baht (S$3,153).

Toi's charitable act had many Thai netizens praising him and leaving well wishes for him.

One Facebook user wrote: "His mind is more noble than many people."

Another said: "In your next life, I wish you can be a millionaire."

