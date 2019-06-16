Hong Kong braces for huge rally despite Carrie Lam's climbdown over extradition Bill

The Civil Human Rights Front holding a press conference at Tamar Park in Hong Kong on June 15, 2019.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong braces for another mass rally on Sunday (June 16) as public anger seethes following unprecedented clashes between protesters and police over an extradition law, despite a climbdown by the city's embattled leader in suspending the Bill.

Organisers are hoping for another mammoth turnout as they vowed to keep pressure on chief executive Carrie Lam, who suspended work on the hugely divisive Bill on Saturday after days of mounting pressure, saying she had misjudged the public mood.

Critics fear the Beijing-backed law will tangle people up in China's notoriously opaque and politicised courts and damage the city's reputation as a safe business hub.

The international finance hub was rocked by the worst political violence since its 1997 handover to China on Wednesday as tens of thousands of protesters were dispersed by riot police firing tear gas and rubber bullets.