Hong Kong cops fire tear gas into protesters, including families

Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong on New Year's Day.
PHOTO: AFP
Associated Press
Reuters

HONG KONG - Hong Kong police said they had arrested "around 400" people yesterday after a massive New Year's Day pro-democracy rally saw clashes between police and hardcore protesters.

The arrests were made for offences including "unlawful assembly and possession of offensive weapons", senior superintendent Jim Ng said at a press conference.

More than a million people had thronged Hong Kong's streets for a New Year's Day pro-democracy rally, organisers claimed, as the protesters looked to carry their movement's momentum into 2020.

Initially peaceful, the march soon spiralled into chaotic scenes as police fired rounds of tear gas and water cannon at crowds, including families, before the event was cut short.

Many in Hong Kong are angered by Beijing's tight grip on the city, which was promised a high degree of autonomy under the current framework when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

The atmosphere grew tense in several districts on Hong Kong island, as hundreds of protesters dug in, forming road blocks, setting fires and throwing a few petrol bombs.

Human chains formed down roads to help ferry supplies to people on the frontlines.

In a New Year's address on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping had called for Hong Kong to return to stability.

"Hong Kong's prosperity and stability is the wish of Hong Kong compatriots and the expectation for the people of the motherland," he said in his speech.

It had little effect,with protesters yesterday carrying signs such as "Freedom is not free" while marching.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction. 

More about
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests police

TRENDING

Godfrey Gao&#039;s girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
Godfrey Gao's girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
Groom exposes bride&#039;s affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
Why do investors lose money in the stock market?
Why do investors lose money in the stock market?
Pair who tried to steal &#039;lucky&#039; bricks from Great Wall of China get trapped on freezing cliff face
Pair who tried to steal 'lucky' bricks from Great Wall of China get trapped on freezing cliff face
TVB actress Crystal Fung breaks up with doctor boyfriend
TVB actress Crystal Fung breaks up with doctor boyfriend
WTF! We remember the entertainment news in 2019 that shocked us and made us go &#039;awww&#039;
WTF! We remember the entertainment news in 2019 that shocked us and made us go 'awww'
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Health ministry raises legal age to smoke, buy cigarettes to 20
Health ministry raises legal age to smoke, buy cigarettes to 20
Bicentennial Experience closes, but parts of exhibition to remain on Fort Canning
Bicentennial Experience closes, but parts of exhibition to remain on Fort Canning
Man arrested for inciting PMD users to attack people at Punggol Park
Man arrested for inciting PMD users to attack people at Punggol Park

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year&#039;s resolution
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience

Home Works

8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES