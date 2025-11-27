Hong Kong blaze: Local football team sport black armbands to honour victims during AFC Champions League Two tie

Hong Kong's Tai Po Football Club on Thursday (Nov 27) paid tribute to the victims of Wednesday's deadly fire at Wang Fuk Court during their match against Australia's FC MacArthur in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Two — the second-tier club tournament in Asian football.

Playing just 24 hours after the deadly blaze began, Tai Po's players wore black arm bands.

Both teams, with the AFC's approval, observed a minute's silence ahead of the the kick-off as a mark of respect for the victims of Hong Kong's deadliest fire in decades.

In a statement posted on Facebook before the match, the club thanked FC MacArthur and AFC for their support.

They also acknowledged the tireless efforts of Hong Kong's firefighters, closing the statement with a prayer: "May heaven bless Tai Po and Hong Kong."

Tai Po's Brazilian captain Igor Sartori put his side ahead in the 24th minute but did not celebrate. Instead, he put his hands together in prayer.

The Australian side went on to win the match.

Despite their loss, the Tai Po club acknowledged the public's support and said they tried their best.

"We tried our best and regret not being able to bring victory back home to Tai Po. We will continue to connect with the residents of Tai Po and people of Hong Kong, and hope to do our part for them," a post-match statement read.

[[nid:725878]]

editor@asiaone.com