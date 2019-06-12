Hong Kong gives protesters green light for big march on Sunday; motion to remove Carrie Lam fails

HONG KONG - Hong Kong authorities granted protesters permission to march this weekend, organisers said on Thursday (Dec 5), giving the green light to a rally seen as a gauge of the pro-democracy movement's support following its sweeping victory in local elections.

The Civil Human Rights Front, the group that organised million-strong marches in Hong Kong in June, said it had received permission from police for a planned Human Rights Day rally on Sunday.

During the past six months of increasingly violent anti-government demonstrations, the authorities had denied requests from the group to hold rallies.

Some calm has descended since the Nov 24 district elections, when pro-democracy candidates won nearly 90 per cent of the seats.

The protests were sparked by a controversial extradition Bill, since withdrawn, and have swelled into broader calls for greater democratic freedoms.

The months of unrest have posed the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.

A motion to remove the city's Beijing-backed chief executive, Carrie Lam, failed to pass in Hong Kong's Legislative Council on Thursday, as it was rejected by pro-Beijing lawmakers, local broadcaster RTHK said.

Thirty-six lawmakers voted against the impeachment motion while 26 voted for it, RTHK reported.

While backing Lam, the leader of the biggest pro-Beijing party - the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) - also criticised her administration, saying it had been unable to prevent "violence unleashed by rioters", the broadcaster said.

SHOOTING INCIDENT

Separately, a protester who was shot by police in an altercation two months ago appeared in court for the first time to face charges of rioting and assaulting a police officer.

Tsang Chi-kin, who was hospitalised after the October shooting, walked into a Hong Kong court and left about an hour later after his case was adjourned until February.