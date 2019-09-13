Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to prioritise housing, livelihoods to appease protesters

HONG KONG - Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has promised to prioritise housing and people's livelihoods to appease deep rooted discontent about the way the Asian financial hub has been governed, as protesters gear up for fresh demonstrations.

Mrs Lam, who said she caused "unforgivable havoc" by igniting the political crisis and would quit if she had a choice, said in a Facebook post late on Thursday (Sept 12) that her government would increase the supply of housing, with more policies to be announced.

While the spark for the protests that have rocked Hong Kong was a now-withdrawn extradition Bill and concern Beijing was eroding civil liberties, many young protesters are also angry at sky-high living costs and a lack of future job prospects.

Hong Kong has some of the world's most expensive real estate, and many young people say the city's housing policy is unfair, benefiting the rich, while forcing them to live with their parents or rent "shoe box" apartments at exorbitant prices.