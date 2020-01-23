Hong Kong leader Lam insists to stay on to tackle crises

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

DAVOS, Switzerland - A confident Carrie Lam said on Wednesday that Hong Kong had several crises to manage, but insisted she was staying on as the Chinese-ruled city's leader, dismissing calls to step down.

At times laughing and smiling, Beijing-backed Lam told the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos that she had to stay on to tackle an economic crisis and the coronavirus, which has killed 17 people in mainland China.

Lam is on a mission to the Swiss Alps to reassure global leaders meeting there that the Asian financial centre is open for business, despite months of anti-government protests and "nothing is more important than the rule of law".

"It would be very easy to just run away from a situation. It's very difficult to govern and implement policies. For those who understand the political structure, leaving that position vacant would only create more confusion," she said.

Lam's remarks contrast with comments made in August. In a recording obtained by Reuters she told a private meeting of business people she had caused "unforgivable havoc" by igniting the crisis and would quit if allowed to do so.

The coronavirus could not come at a worse time for Hong Kong, whose status as a financial centre has come under scrutiny as images of sometimes violent street clashes between police and protesters have been beamed live to the world since June.

"While people focus on what has happened in Hong Kong, what has not happened in the last months is massive bloodshed on Hong Kong streets.... A curfew has not happened. The gagging of the media has not happened," Lam said.

Speaking hours after Hong Kong quarantined a man "highly suspected" to have contracted China's new flu-like virus, Lam said robust processes were in place and the city had learned lessons from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 300 people in the city in 2003.

"My health colleagues are really on guard. With this rapid flow of people across the border we are vulnerable," she added.

NEW YEAR FEAR

Tens of millions of Chinese start travelling this week to celebrate Lunar New Year, heightening fears of contagion of the coronavirus, which has killed 17 people in mainland China and rattled global markets.

Memories of the impact of SARS still haunt Hong Kong and any repeat would batter an economy that sank into recession in the third quarter as months of protests took a heavy toll.

Since its return to Beijing in 1997, the former British colony has been governed under a "one country, two systems" formula that guarantees it broad freedoms not seen in mainland China, including an independent judiciary and free press.

Some demonstrators accuse Beijing of meddling in the city's affairs, which it denies.

The revolt in the global financial centre has dealt a major setback to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who said in December Hong Kong's situation in 2019 "was the most complex and difficult since its return to the motherland."

Lam said Xi was "definitely" committed to the "one country, two systems" formula of governance, which was "sacrosanct".

More about
Hong Kong Carrie Lam virus Diseases Outbreaks and Epidemics Healthcare

TRENDING

Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts
Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts
Li Shengwu says he will no longer participate in contempt of court proceedings; AGC responds
Li Shengwu says he will no longer participate in contempt of court proceedings; AGC responds
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Man jailed, caned after robbery involving sex ruse with wife
Man jailed, caned after robbery involving sex ruse with wife
Najib: I&#039;m not stupid
Najib: I'm not stupid
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
Don&#039;t say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend
Don't say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Yikes! Carrie Wong was pushed off a cliff for filming
Yikes! Carrie Wong was pushed off a cliff for filming

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display

SERVICES