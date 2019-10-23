Hong Kong legislature officially kills controversial extradition Bill after months of protests

An anti-government demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during a protest march in Hong Kong, Oct 20, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's legislature on Wednesday (Oct 23) formally withdrew planned legislation that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, meeting one of five demands of pro-democracy protesters but is unlikely to end months of often-violent unrest.

The rallying cry of the protesters, who have trashed public buildings in the Chinese-ruled city and thrown petrol bombs at police, has been "five demands, not one less", including universal suffrage.

The move was announced by Security Secretary John Lee, with pro-democracy legislators immediately shouting slogans demanding his resignation, RTHK reported.

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam reluctantly agreed to withdraw the extradition Bill two-and-a-half months after anti-government protests escalated in June.

Protesters are angry about what they see as Beijing encroaching on Hong Kong’s "one country, two systems" formula enshrined during the handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

That formula allows the city wide-ranging freedoms not available on the mainland, such as an independent judiciary.

The Bill was seen as the latest move by Beijing to erode those freedoms. China has denied such claims and accuses foreign countries of fomenting trouble.

The Financial Times, citing people briefed on the deliberations, reported on Monday China is drawing up a plan to replace Mrs Lam with an “interim” chief executive.

This story is developing.

