Hong Kong legislature officially kills controversial extradition Bill after months of protests

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's legislature on Wednesday (Oct 23) formally withdrew planned legislation that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, meeting one of five demands of pro-democracy protesters but is unlikely to end months of often-violent unrest.

The rallying cry of the protesters, who have trashed public buildings in the Chinese-ruled city and thrown petrol bombs at police, has been "five demands, not one less", including universal suffrage.

The move was announced by Security Secretary John Lee, with pro-democracy legislators immediately shouting slogans demanding his resignation, RTHK reported.

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam reluctantly agreed to withdraw the extradition Bill two-and-a-half months after anti-government protests escalated in June.

Protesters are angry about what they see as Beijing encroaching on Hong Kong’s "one country, two systems" formula enshrined during the handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997.