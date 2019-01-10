Hong Kong on lockdown as China celebrates National Day

HONG KONG - The city is on lockdown on Tuesday (Oct 1), with beefed up police presence overnight, suspension of some train stations and multiple malls in clash-prone areas declaring shut, as residents of the territory now on high alert, prepare for a possible showdown between authorities and some hardcore protesters whom the police say puts Hong Kong "on the verge of extreme danger".

Tall water-filled barricades surrounded key government buildings, while the police blocked off certain roads in Wan Chai area from midnight, to limit access to Bauhinia Square where the flag raising ceremony will be held at 8am, followed by the National Day Reception at the Convention and Exhibition Centre nearby.

Dozens of malls across the city, including Maritime Square in Tsing Yi, Telford Plaza in Kowloon Bay, Kornhill Plaza in Quarry Bay and Mira Place in Tsim Sha Tsui announced on social media that they will be shut for the day.

Subway operator MTR Corporation Monday night said services at Admiralty, Wan Chai and Prince Edward stations will be suspended on Tuesday. The airport express will skip other stops, heading to Hong Kong station and the airport only.

Messages circulated on Telegram called on netizens to gather in Sha Tin at 11.30am to protest and in five other districts - Wan Chai, Sham Shui Po, Tuen Mun, Tsuen Wan and Wong Tai Sin - at 1pm.