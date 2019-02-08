Hong Kong police arrest 8 in building raid, seize bomb-making materials, weapons

An angry crowd outside Sha Tin Police Station.
PHOTO: Facebook
The Straits Times

HONG KONG - Eight people have been arrested after a raid on an industrial building in Hong Kong, prompting about 100 anti-government protesters to gather outside nearby police stations, local media reported.

Officers in riot gear entered the Haribest Industrial Building in Fo Tan some time after 10pm on Thursday (Aug 1) and began taking away bags full of equipment from one of the units inside, RTHK reported.

Seven men and one woman were arrested on suspicion of possessing offensive weapons. Multiple reports say that Andy Chan Ho-tin, the convenor of the now-banned Hong Kong National Party, was among those arrested, RTHK said.

Police said the materials seized included material for making petrol bombs, bows and arrows, as well as essential oils containing cannabis-derived substances.

Soon afterwards, more than 100 people gathered outside Sha Tin Police Station. Upon learning that the suspects were being held at Ma On Shan police station, the crowd moved there, and sprayed graffiti and built barricades.

The crowd eventually dispersed at around 3am when police vans carrying officers in riot gear arrived at the scene, RTHK reported.

The raid comes ahead of another major demonstration in Mong Kok on Saturday.

Police refused the organiser permission to hold a march, citing public safety and traffic concerns, but allowed a rally on a football pitch from which the procession had been due to start.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Hong Kong Hong Kong protests
