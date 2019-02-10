Hong Kong police defend shooting of 18-year-old, say officers were attacked

Hong Kong police said officers were forced to open fire which critically injured an 18-year-old youth as their lives were under threat after coming under attack from a group of rioters.

Police Senior Superintendent Yolanda Yu said in a recorded video message on Facebook yesterday night that the police force was "saddened" that the student was injured by a live round in Tsuen Wan, one of more than 10 districts rocked by protests on the same day.

"At about 4pm, a large group of rioters attacked police officers near Tai Ho Road, and they continued with their attack after officers warned them to stop. As an officer felt his life was under serious threat, he fired a round at the assailant to save his own life and his colleagues’ lives," she said.

"The police force really did not want to see anyone being injured, so we feel very sad about this. We warn rioters to stop breaking the law immediately, as we will strictly enforce the law," she added.

The bullet hit the left shoulder of the student who was sent to Princess Margaret Hospital, the spokesman added.