Hong Kong police stage show of force on streets, jeered by residents

HONG KONG - Hong Kong police staged a show of force on Monday (Oct 7) night in a district hit by some of the most violent clashes with protesters in recent months, but instead of being confronted by demonstrators were jeered by onlookers.

Many Hong Kongers say police have used excessive force against protesters - some of them school students and young adults - and want an independent inquiry into police action.

"The police are ridiculous, they are out of control," said a 22-year-old man watching the police who gave his name only as James.

"We are sticking to our beliefs and trying to express our voices to the government, but they use force to try to make us afraid and try to make us stay at home."

Police arrived in vans at several locations in the Mong Kok district and marched down the street, some beating shields, but were outnumbered by media and onlookers and withdrew to cheers.

In one incident, a few dozen riot police retreated and drove off as about 150 residents and passers-by heckled them, chanting "disband police" and "Hong Kongers revolt".