Hong Kong police 'strongly condemn' illegal acts, use pepper spray and batons on protesters

Riot police use batons and pepper spray to disperse protesters near a flag-raising ceremony marking the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China on July 1, 2019.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong police appealed to protesters to not resort to violence, stop blocking roads and leave the scene as soon as possible after clashes broke out on Monday morning (July 1) in which riot police used pepper spray and batons.

Amid heightened security, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other senior government officials witnessed the flag-raising ceremony inside a convention centre at 8am. The annual ceremony marked 22 years since Hong Kong was handed back to mainland China by the British.

Hours earlier, riot police swooped down on protesters who had blockaded a street in the Wanchai district after a standoff since early morning. They used pepper spray and batons in an attempt to push back the protesters who appeared to be throwing objects at them, local media reports said. At least one female protester was seen bleeding from a head wound after the clashes, an AFP report said.

A police statement released after the incident said a large number of protesters had "dashed" onto Lung Wo Road, Tim Mei Avenue and Harcourt Road. "They blocked the roads and obstructed traffic with mills barriers and sundries," it said.

"Some protesters stole iron poles and bricks from nearby construction site and guard rails from nearby roads," police said, adding that some had "also pried up bricks on Lung Wo Road and transported them towards Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. "

Police "strongly condemn these illegal acts," the statement said and warned the protesters not to throw bricks or charge police cordon lines.

"Police appeal to protesters not to resort to violence, stop blocking roads and leave the scene as soon as possible," the statement said.

The government has put in a series of measures to contain the fallout as it braced for Monday's protests. Security was stepped up ahead of disruptions expected at the annual morning flag-raising ceremony at 8am at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai. The Square was under lockdown and the nearby Convention and Exhibition Centre was closed. Harbour Road, next to the Convention Centre, has been cleared out by officers to let attendees of the morning reception gain access.

Shortly before 7am, the government also issued a statement that guests will now view the flag raising ceremony from the Convention Centre as wet weather plans kick in.

It also announced the closure, with immediate effect, of Admiralty and Wan Chai subway stations which are near the area of protests.

In the wee hours of Monday morning, hundreds of black-clad protesters gathered at Tamar Park in Admiralty. At around 3am, they replaced the national flag with a black version while the official Hong Kong flag was at half-mast beside it.

By 4.30am, some parts of Lung Wo Road that stretches from Central to Wan Chai were blocked and protesters were dragging metal and water-filled barricades to block roads.

Some 100 police armed with shields and helmets were stationed at Lung Wo Road near the Convention Centre and started to clear protesters by 5.30am.