Hong Kong police turn water cannon on protesters, fire tear gas

Hong Kong police using a water cannon in Tsuen Wan.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

HONG KONG - Police in Hong Kong fired tear gas and water cannon amid running battles with brick-throwing protesters in driving rain yesterday, after clashes a day earlier in which police fired tear gas for the first time in more than a week.

At least six petrol bombs were thrown by protesters, some of whom took off down narrow side streets. The water cannon, which had not been used in years of anti-government protests, could not follow.

The police also confirmed that there was at least one gunshot during the protests.

The city's MTR rail operator had suspended some services to try to prevent people gathering but the protesters, calling for democracy for the former British colony, made it to a sports stadium in the vast container port of Kwai Chung, from where they marched to nearby Tsuen Wan.

Some dug up bricks from the pavement and wheeled them away to use as ammunition, others sprayed detergent on the road to make it slippery for the lines of police. Clashes spread in many directions.

The vast majority marched peacefully.

Police had warned earlier they would launch a "dispersal operation" and told people to leave. Hundreds remained long after dusk fell, discussing what to do next, surrounded by empty tear gas canisters, bricks, metal railings and other debris.

"Some radical protesters have removed railings ... and set up barricades with water-filled barriers, bamboo sticks, traffic cones and other objects," they said in a statement.

"Such acts neglect the safety of citizens and road users, paralysing traffic in the vicinity," the statement said.

PETROL BOMBS

Activists threw petrol bombs and bricks on Saturday in the gritty industrial district of Kwun Tong, on the east of the Kowloon peninsula.

Mr M. Sung, a 53-year-old software engineer in a black mask emblematic of the many older, middle-class citizens at the march, said he had been at almost every protest and would keep coming.

"We know this is the last chance to fight for 'one country, two systems', otherwise the Chinese Communist Party will penetrate our home city and control everything.

"If we keep a strong mind, we can sustain this movement for justice and democracy. It won't die," Mr Sung said.

The protesters are fighting the erosion of the "one country, two systems" arrangement under which Hong Kong returned to China in 1997, with the promise of continued freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland for 50 years.

The protests, which started over a now-suspended extradition Bill, have rocked Hong Kong for three months and plunged the city into its biggest political crisis since the handover.

More about
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests

TRENDING

Toddler who died from falling mirror cremated, family returned to Jewel Changi Airport for prayers
Toddler who died from falling mirror cremated, family returned to Jewel Changi Airport for prayers
&#039;Girlfriend experience&#039; - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
'Girlfriend experience' - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
Keto and Paleo diets: what they leave out might just be what you need - and you may gain weight, not lose it
Keto and Paleo diets: what they leave out might just be what you need - and you may gain weight, not lose it
NASA investigating first crime committed in space: report
NASA investigating first crime committed in space: report
Man jailed for vulgar calls to 999
Man jailed for vulgar calls to 999
Police investigate 115 scammers after five-day operation
Police investigate 115 scammers after five-day operation
11 best hotels in Singapore for a weekend staycation
11 best hotels in Singapore for a weekend staycation
Widow of cabby killed in Ferrari crash loses bid to recoup $280k she paid for &#039;land investment&#039;
Widow of cabby killed in Ferrari crash loses bid to recoup $280k she paid for 'land investment'
City Harvest founder Kong Hee makes his first appearance in church since release from jail
City Harvest founder Kong Hee makes his first appearance in church since release from jail
6 things to avoid if your child has G6PD deficiency
6 things to avoid if your child has G6PD deficiency
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday

LIFESTYLE

5 new cafes in Singapore with white minimalist interiors
5 new cafes in Singapore with white minimalist interiors
8 most surprising things you can buy at Changi Airport
8 most surprising things you can buy at Changi Airport
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
What to catch at this year’s Singapore Night Fest
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?

Home Works

How to fake a taller ceiling
How to fake a taller ceiling
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace
Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
What your tiles say about your design (&amp; bubble tea!) taste
What your tiles say about your design (& bubble tea!) taste

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through &#039;lowest point&#039; in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through 'lowest point' in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
&#039;We just dodged death&#039;: Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
'We just dodged death': Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
Weekend planner Aug 24-25: Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest &amp; other fun activities
Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest & other fun activities this weekend
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out

SERVICES