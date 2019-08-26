Hong Kong police turn water cannon on protesters, fire tear gas

HONG KONG - Police in Hong Kong fired tear gas and water cannon amid running battles with brick-throwing protesters in driving rain yesterday, after clashes a day earlier in which police fired tear gas for the first time in more than a week.

At least six petrol bombs were thrown by protesters, some of whom took off down narrow side streets. The water cannon, which had not been used in years of anti-government protests, could not follow.

The police also confirmed that there was at least one gunshot during the protests.

The city's MTR rail operator had suspended some services to try to prevent people gathering but the protesters, calling for democracy for the former British colony, made it to a sports stadium in the vast container port of Kwai Chung, from where they marched to nearby Tsuen Wan.

Some dug up bricks from the pavement and wheeled them away to use as ammunition, others sprayed detergent on the road to make it slippery for the lines of police. Clashes spread in many directions.