Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters rally for Catalan independence

HONG KONG - Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters, some waving Catalan flags and banners urging "a fight for freedom together", rallied in support of a separate Catalonia on Thursday (Oct 24), broaching an issue that is anathema to Hong Kong's Communist Party leaders in Beijing.

In Hong Kong's pro-democracy demonstrations, millions have taken to the streets for five months in sometimes violent clashes over what they see as China's tightening grip. Most protesters in the former British colony want greater democracy, among other demands, although a small minority is calling for independence.

In that sense, they share some common ground with separatist demonstrators in Spain's wealthy north-east region of Catalonia, which was rocked by protests after nine separatist leaders were sentenced this month to long prison terms for a failed independence bid in 2017.

Thursday's rally in Hong Kong was held in a downtown garden, home to a cricket club in colonial days, one of the few to have obtained a permit from authorities in recent weeks.

Some Hong Kong protesters went online to urge people not to attend, saying it was too provocative and risked denting international support for their own cause.

Hong Kong authorities formally banned a group promoting independence from China in September last year, the first time a political organisation has been outlawed since the 1997 handover to Chinese rule.