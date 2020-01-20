Hong Kong protester figurines become major hit

HONG KONG - Intricately detailed Hong Kong protester figurines have become the latest must-have collectibles as toy stores recreate the pro-democracy movement's street battles with police in their shop displays.

Stacked on shelves next to comic book superheroes, the models come in a variety of shapes and sizes, some holding makeshift shields and flags, and others extinguishing tear gas rounds or playing instruments in protest orchestras.

A local figurine enthusiast and his friend designed dozens of characters based on their own experiences of attending months of protests.

Among their 1:6 scale figures are white-collar workers who hold regular lunchtime rallies outside their offices, elderly "silver-haired" protesters and a demonstrator wearing an oversized Pepe the Frog mask.

"We hope the figurines can reconstruct the situation with authenticity," said Charlie, a 30-year-old freelance photographer by day, who asked to use a pseudonym.

Their models boast many features of the street protests, which have upended Hong Kong for the last seven months in the most serious challenge to Beijing's rule since the city's 1997 handover.

Slogans have been painstakingly painted onto small helmets and some models have cling-film wrapped around their arms - a method protesters use to defend against police pepper spray.

Others have scrapes on their legs from street skirmishes and almost all have removable gas masks that have become ubiquitous during the protests.

"We want to make them as detailed as possible so that they can evoke empathy in people," Charlie said.

Some of the parts came from the duo's own military toy collections or were made with 3D printers.

Other elements were built from scratch.

A picture taken on Jan 14, 2020, shows detail on a 1:6 scale action figure depicting a photographer covering the Hong Kong protests. PHOTO: AFP

For a reporter figurine, the pair hand-stitched a tiny camera bag while popsicle sticks have been transformed into wooden shields used by hardcore activists.

Two of their frontline figure characters - named after the lyrics of the protest anthem "Glory to Hong Kong" - have gone into mass production after the pair became a hit online.