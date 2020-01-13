Hong Kong protesters fete landslide election win for Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen

Hong Kong supporters of Taiwan's 2020 presidential election candidate, Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen, hold slogans as supporters gather to watch the election results on Jan 11, 2020.
PHOTO: AP
Reuters

TAIPEI - Hong Kong's democracy protesters and politicians have hailed a sweeping election win by Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen as a fillip for their movement that puts further pressure on China.

Some who left the Asian financial hub after nearly seven months of often violent protests said they welcomed Ms Tsai's historic win with more than 8 million votes, exceeding the tally of any previous president.

"A weight has been lifted off my shoulders," said a Hong Kong protester in Taipei, who gave his name only as Roger and said he had feared being kicked out of Taiwan if its China-friendly opposition Kuomintang party swept to power.

Authorities in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong have arrested more than 7,000 people, many on charges of rioting that can carry jail terms of up to 10 years.

"I hope Hong Kong can be like Taiwan, that in the time of our next generation, Hong Kong will be a democratic and free place," said Mr Ventus Lau, one of the organisers of a 1,000- strong rally in Hong Kong against the Chinese Communist Party.

"That's why, in 2020, we need to fight autocracy together with the international community," Mr Lau said on Sunday (Jan 12).

Some in the crowd waved black Hong Kong protest flags with the slogan, "Free Hong Kong. Revolution Now," as Ms Tsai delivered a victory speech to ecstatic supporters on Saturday.

"I believe many democratic countries in the world, and many friends in Hong Kong, will feel happy about our collective decision," Ms Tsai said, drawing plaudits in Hong Kong's online protester forums and groups on the Telegram messaging app.

The slogan "Today Taiwan, Tomorrow Hong Kong" has sprung up after the landslide win, to express the hope that Hong Kong too will one day have full democracy.

The former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997 amid promises it would be granted a high degree of autonomy and eventual universal suffrage.

But China's tightening grip on the city and Beijing's failure to live up to its promises have fed the unrest, in one of the biggest popular challenges to the ruling Communist Party since the return.

Many credit the protests with having helped to sway the Taiwan election in Ms Tsai's favour and deliver a rebuke to Beijing.

Ms Tsai's government, which also won a parliamentary majority, owed Hong Kong more concrete support, said Mr Roger Wong, a newly elected pro-democracy district councillor from the city who attended victory celebrations in Taipei.

"I hope Taiwan can now speak up more for Hong Kong, especially the young people," said Mr Wong, 41, one of about 10 politicians who visited Taiwan for the election after a big win in November's district polls.

While Taiwan has discreetly extended tourist visas and offered special mid-year intakes for Hong Kong students at some universities, calls have grown to amend the law with special provisions for the territory.

"This election is proof that Xi Jinping's strategy of keeping Hong Kong and Taiwan under control is a total failure," said Professor Leung Man-to, a political science professor at the National Cheng Kung University in Tainan, referring to China's leader.

"Taiwan should offer some kind of formal channel for Hong Kong people in exile to seek political asylum ... Tsai never dared do anything substantial before, but she could now try to do something new, even if it provokes Beijing."

More about
Taiwan Hong Kong protests ELECTIONS Tsai Ing-wen

TRENDING

Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar
A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar
Canadian officials accidentally push nuke alert to millions
Canadian officials accidentally push nuke alert to millions
Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
Britain's Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
69-year-old dies in Cantonment Road accident: Second driver, a 44-year-old woman, arrested
69-year-old dies in Cantonment Road accident: Second driver, a 44-year-old woman, arrested
Woman taken to hospital after falling from 4th-floor flat in Whampoa Drive while collecting laundry
Woman taken to hospital after falling from 4th-floor flat in Whampoa Drive while collecting laundry
&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Wu Chun&#039;s 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Wu Chun's 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore
Thomas Ong to retire from showbiz after upcoming drama
Thomas Ong leaving showbiz to sell crystals
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a &#039;letdown&#039;
Foreign travel vlogger claims he received death threats from SIA staff after calling cabin crew service a 'letdown'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore&#039;s worst-rated hotels gets makeover
From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore's worst-rated hotels gets makeover
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Irvins&#039; new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes &amp; other deals this week
Irvins' new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes & other deals this week
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash

SERVICES