Hong Kong protesters plan mall sit-ins after hill-top human chains

HONG KONG - Hong Kong pro-democracy activists plan sit-ins at shopping malls and student rallies on Saturday (Sept 14) after a night in which protesters took to the hills to form lantern-carrying human chains, the latest demonstrations in months of unrest.

They also plan to gather outside the British Consulate on Sunday to demand that China honours a Sino-British Joint Declaration that was signed in 1984, laying out the former British colony's future after its return to China in 1997.

Protesters gathered peacefully in their hundreds across the territory on Friday, singing and chanting on the Mid-Autumn Festival, in contrast to the violence of many previous weekends when police have responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon.

The spark for the protests was a now-withdrawn extradition Bill and concerns that Beijing is eroding civil liberties, but many young protesters are also angry about sky-high living costs and a lack of job prospects.