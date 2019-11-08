Hong Kong tourism hit by anti-extradition protests, economy will take a long time to recover

Read also

The figures are stark: hotel occupancy rates are down double-digit percentages, as were visitor arrivals in July. Group tour bookings from the short-haul market have plunged up to 50 per cent.

"In recent months, what has happened in Hong Kong has indeed put local people's livelihoods as well as the economy in a worrying, or even dangerous situation," warned Mr Edward Yau, Hong Kong's Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development.

The city's tourism industry says it feels under siege.

"I think the situation is getting more and more serious," Mr Jason Wong, chairman of the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong, told AFP.

The impact is so bad that travel agents are considering putting staff on unpaid leave as they try to weather the storm, he warned.

Images of increasingly violent clashes between masked protesters and police firing tear gas in the city's streets have made global headlines, with protesters announcing new demonstrations throughout August as they press their demands.

A Hong Kong Tourism Board spokesman told AFP that the number of forward bookings in August and September has dropped significantly, suggesting that the economic toll will linger throughout the summer season.

A string of travel warnings issued by countries including the United States, Australia and Japan is likely to compound the industry's woes.