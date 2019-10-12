Hong Kongers await Beijing olive branch after rare calm

Hong Kong saw its largest mass rally in months on Sunday, with organisers estimating some 800,000 people turned out.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Hong Kongers have delivered a clarion call for change over the last fortnight with a landslide local election defeat for the government and more than one in ten hitting the streets peacefully on Sunday -- but will Beijing listen?

Monday marks the sixth month anniversary of a movement that has upended the semi-autonomous Chinese hub's reputation for stability and blanketed its streets with unprecedented scenes of political violence.

But the last two weeks has seen a dramatic drop-off in clashes and vandalism -- something the city's pro-Beijing leadership has insisted must be a precursor to any meaningful dialogue.

The question on many lips now is whether chief executive Carrie Lam -- and Beijing -- will take the opportunity to reach out before anger explodes once more.

"Ignoring our voices will only make the snowball get bigger and bigger and there will be consequences to that," Bonnie Leung, a prominent figure within the pro-democracy movement's more moderate wing, told AFP.

The rare period of calm began in the run up to city-wide local polls in late November -- the only election with universal suffrage.

Millions turned out tipping pro-establishment parties out of office and flipping all but one of the city's 18 local councils to the pro-democracy camp.

The vote shattered government claims that a "silent majority" opposed the protests.

Then on Sunday the city witnessed its largest mass rally in months with organisers estimating some 800,000 people turned out, a vivid illustration of the public frustration that still seethes under the surface.

The rally, which received rare permission, was almost entirely peaceful. Small fires were lit outside two major courts and police pepper sprayed bystanders during an argument.

But no tear gas was fired -- the first time a mass rally has been smoke free since the middle of August.

VERY LARGE NUMBER

Jimmy Sham, from rally organiser the Civil Human Rights Front, said the ball was now firmly in the government's court.

"We have to remind the SAR government that 800,000 people is still a very, very large number," he told reporters.

"Carrie Lam should listen to our Hong Kongers' demand as soon as possible," he added.

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong has been battered by increasingly violent demonstrations in the starkest challenge the city has presented to Beijing since its 1997 handover from Britain.

Millions have marched in protests fuelled by years of growing fears that authoritarian China is stamping out the city's liberties.

The movement's demands include an independent inquiry into the police's handling of the protests, an amnesty for those arrested, and fully free elections.

But there is little sign Lam is willing to budge.

Since the electoral drubbing, her administration has made vague commitments to listen to people's demands, but no concrete concessions.

Beijing has stuck by her even as she languishes with record low approval ratings and the city police force's reputation takes a hammering.

The movement's more radical wing -- which has embraced violent tactics -- appears to have faded into the background for now.

Hardcore protesters had vowed to restart widespread travel disruptions at dawn on Monday if there was no response from Lam. But the threats did not emerge.

WE STILL HAVE PLANS

On LIHKG, a Reddit-like web forum that serves as a virtual command centre for frontliners, discussion abounded on whether a resumption of tactics that disrupted ordinary Hong Kongers for much of October and November might backfire.

"Many people think the dawn action has devolved into just disturbing residents while having no effect pressuring the government," one popular post read, referring to the tactic of paralysing the transport network.

Some are looking to more traditional labour action.

Mung Siu-tat, head of Hong Kong's pro-democracy Federation of Trade Unions, said more than 30 newly founded unions have reached out for help in recent weeks.

"Quite a number of them are formed by white-collar workers, professionals and executives, who in the past might find it less necessary to unionise but have been politically awakened by the movement," Mung told AFP.

Arrests skyrocketed in October and early November, especially after thousands of more hardline activists were surrounded by police on a university campus.

"The scale (of violence) may go down a bit because of the massive arrests over the last few weeks," political analyst Dixon Wong told AFP.

But there are growing fears unrest may return if Lam and Beijing do not offer some sort of olive branch.

On Sunday evening, organisers called on marchers to go home, one black-clad protester took off his mask.

"You have been leading marches for 30 years but what have you achieved?" he shouted.

"We still have plans for a lot of things we want to do for Hong Kong."

More about
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests

TRENDING

Woman dies from injuries suffered in Bukit Batok blaze where fire hose reels could not be used
Woman dies from injuries suffered in Bukit Batok blaze where fire hose reels could not be used
Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann happy she can take MRT without being recognised
Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann happy she can take MRT without being recognised
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Tang Wei in tears after co-star complained about her frequent toilet trips
Tang Wei in tears after co-star complained about her frequent toilet trips
Internet lauds drinks uncle for maintaining Hougang basketball court nets for years
Internet lauds drinks uncle for maintaining Hougang basketball court nets for years
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Farrer Road hit-and-run death: Maid&#039;s employers said they will pay for her children&#039;s school fees
Farrer Road hit-and-run death: Maid's employers said they will pay for her children's school fees
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$6.95 Impossible burger at MOS, $10 Ippudo ramen &amp; other deals this week
$6.95 Impossible burger at MOS, $10 Ippudo ramen & other deals this week
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
8-year-old Chinese boy swallows coin to get out of doing homework
8-year-old Chinese boy swallows coin to get out of doing homework
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies

SERVICES