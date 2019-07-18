Hong Kong's 'grey hairs' march to support youth protesters

Long lines of older demonstrators snaked through the city's streets in tropical heat.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's more venerable and veteran residents took to the streets on Wednesday (July 17) as the elderly put on a show of solidarity for youth-led anti-government protesters.

Thousands of people took part in what was dubbed a "grey hair march" - billed as a way to show the city's pro-Beijing leadership that plenty of its older and more reliably conservative citizens still support younger demonstrators.

Hong Kong has been rocked by more than a month of huge and largely peaceful protests - as well as a series of separate violent confrontations with police - sparked by a law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China and other countries.

Last month, Parliament was trashed by hundreds of masked, youth-led protesters in unprecedented scenes.

The Bill has since been suspended, but that has done little to quell public anger which has evolved into a wider movement calling for democratic reforms, universal suffrage and a halt to sliding freedoms in the semi-autonomous financial hub.

Some of the most violent clashes occurred on Sunday when riot police battled protesters hurling projectiles inside a luxury mall. A total of 28 people were injured, including 10 officers.