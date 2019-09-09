Hong Kong's Joshua Wong on way to Germany, US after brief detention

HONG KONG - Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong was making his way to Germany on Monday (Sept 9) after he was released from a brief spell in custody following a mistake in his bail conditions, his party confirmed.

Mr Wong, 22, was among multiple prominent democracy advocates who were detained late last month in a round-up by police as the semi-autonomous city reels from more than three months of unprecedented pro-democracy protests.

He was accused of "inciting others to take part in unauthorised assembly" among other charges and later released on bail.

On Sunday, he said he was detained at Hong Kong airport for "breaching bail conditions" after returning from Taiwan and as he then tried to make another overseas trip to Germany. He also planned to travel to the United States after.