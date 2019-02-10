4 bodies found, 2 still missing after Taiwan bridge collapse

TAIPEI - Four bodies have been recovered from under a collapsed bridge in Taiwan, rescuers said on Wednesday (Oct 2), as searches continued for two people still missing when the structure smashed onto fishing boats moored underneath.

The National Fire Agency said two bodies were retrieved in the water near a boat stuck underneath the shattered bridge while the others were found near a badly damaged boat that was dragged out from under the structure on Tuesday.

"The search and rescue mission continues," transport minister Lin Chia-lung told reporters, adding evidence was being collected to ascertain any culpability.

Dramatic CCTV footage captured the moment the 140-metre long single-arch bridge came crashing down in Nanfangao, on Taiwan's east coast.

In the video, the road gave way and tumbled down onto at least three fishing boats as a petrol tanker that was crossing also plunged into the water early on Tuesday morning.

At least 12 people were injured, including six Filipino and three Indonesian fishing workers, the Taiwanese driver of the petrol tanker, and two coastguard personnel, according to Taiwan's National Fire Agency.

Officials launched a rescue operation after the collapse and were later informed six foreign workers were unaccounted for and might be trapped in the boats underneath the collapsed structure.

One badly damaged boat was pulled out from under the structure on Tuesday afternoon, but two more remained stuck with the tide rising.

"It's been a long time since it happened and even if the workers survived the impact of the collapse, the air might not last this long," a local official who spoke on condition of anonymity told AFP.