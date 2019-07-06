How a Brit got Asia to fall for Macau's Portuguese egg tarts

Freshly baked egg tarts at Lord Stow's bakery in Macau, where a British industrial pharmacist started selling the sweet treats in 1989.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

With their flaky pastry casing, creamy custard filling and brulee topping, Macau's Portuguese egg tarts are as much of a part of the Chinese enclave's fabric as its casinos -- but their origin is surprisingly British.

Across the city it is not uncommon to see long lines of tourists patiently queuing for the sweet treats, a sight that might not seem all that surprising given the former Portuguese colony's most famous desert is based on Lisbon's equally renowned pastel de nata.

Photo: AFP
Macau's Portugese-British hybrid tarts now sell at outlets across China.
Photo: AFP

But the current craze for Portuguese-style egg tarts -- which has spread across China and parts of Asia in recent years -- owes much of its success to a Brit who blundered into the business.

The tale began three decades ago when Essex-born industrial pharmacist Andrew Stow opened Lord Stow's bakery at the southern harbourside village of Coloane.

"In 1989, recognising there were no western street-side bakeries... he decided to do something for the local Portuguese community which was to create a pastel de nata for them," said Eileen Stow, Andrew's sister, who now manages the business.

With no original recipe for pastel de nata to use, Andrew experimented with a heavier British custard filling, based on a family recipe, and Portuguese pastry techniques.

Photo: AFP
Chef Dennis del Rosario turns a tray of egg tarts to make sure they cook evenly, three decades after Essex-born Andrew Stow opened the bakery in Coloane.
Photo: AFP

The creation initially raised a few eyebrows among Andrew's Portuguese friends in Macau, but the local Chinese community became hooked.

Courtesy of the British, Cantonese cuisine already had a version of an egg tart, made with shortcrust pastry and a more jelly-like filling.

"To differentiate it from what they recognised in dim sum, a 'dan tart' (egg tart in Cantonese), they call it a 'po tart'... 'Portuguese egg tart'," Eileen told AFP.

Photo: AFP
Eileen Stow now manages the family's bakery business, with franchises in Japan and Manila.
​​​​​Photo: AFP

The creamier, flakier, richer versions were a roaring success.

"That's how it grew before the days of likes online. It's just word of mouth," added Eileen, who took over the business after her brother's death in 2006.

The business now churns out 21,000 handmade egg tarts per day from three bakeries in Macau, and it also boasts two franchises in Japan and Manila.

Photo: AFP
Competition in the egg tart market has grown over the last three decades, with a string of rivals across Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore.
Photo: AFP

A string of rivals have cropped up in the last three decades in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore.

One of the best-regarded Macau competitors was set up by Andrew's ex-wife Margaret Wong.

She sold her recipe to KFC, which now offers Portuguese egg tarts at outlets across China, a move that has introduced Macau's Portuguese-British hybrid to hundreds of millions more hungry mouths.

More about

Portuguese Food
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Mother regrets not locking kitchen window after 6-year-old daughter falls to her death
Mother regrets not locking kitchen window after 6-year-old daughter falls to her death
How Grab&#039;s Tan Hooi Ling climbed her way to success
How Grab's Tan Hooi Ling climbed her way to success
Malaysian Casanova teaches men how to attract women - but it&#039;s nothing new
Malaysian Casanova teaches men how to attract women - but it's something they should already know
It&#039;s Lin Chi-ling who got married, not me, jests Jimmy Lin (Chih-ying) about name mix-up
It's Lin Chi-ling who got married, not me, jests Jimmy Lin (Chih-ying) about name mix-up
She moved to Singapore, quit her lucrative job, acted in Crazy Rich Asians, and made her first movie at 36
She quit her lucrative job and acted in Crazy Rich Asians as calefare
Chinese girl suffers constipation for 5 days. The cause? Bubble tea pearls
Doctor's scan reveals undigested bubble tea pearls the cause of girl's severe constipation
Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boyband member Akira
Jerry Yan surprised by Lin Chi-ling's marriage news
Lawyer Samuel Seow charged with assault, harassment following leaked video
Lawyer Samuel Seow charged with assault, harassment following leaked video
Mind blown: Guy demonstrates the proper way to use this Singapore playground staple
Mind blown: Guy demonstrates the proper way to use this Singapore playground staple
Malaysian girl falls asleep in cinema watching Aladdin, wakes up to find &#039;Prince Charming&#039; holding her hand
Malaysian girl falls asleep in cinema watching Aladdin, wakes up to find 'Prince Charming' holding her hand
New ERP rates for June 2019 - plus, the top 3 most expensive gantries to avoid!
New ERP rates for June 2019 - plus, the top 3 most expensive gantries to avoid!
Viral video on how to test if your food is fake or real found to be &#039;mostly false&#039;
Viral video to test for fake food is mostly fake

LIFESTYLE

Durian delivery Singapore price guide: Same-day delivery? No problem!
Durian delivery Singapore price guide: Same-day delivery? No problem!
Leaving kids alone at home: When is the right age?
Leaving kids alone at home: When is the right age?
6 new Singapore hotels for your next staycation
6 new Singapore hotels for your next staycation
Durian fruit sells for $65,000 at auction in Thailand
Durian fruit sells for $65,000 at auction in Thailand

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
Taufik Batisah&#039;s niece is &#039;trapped&#039; in Lebanon and he&#039;s seeking donations to bring her back safely
Taufik Batisah's niece is 'trapped' in Lebanon and he's seeking donations to bring her back safely
Frenzied shoppers and long queues as new Uniqlo x KAWS collection drops in Asia
$19.90 Uniqlo x KAWS tote bag being resold for $128 in Singapore

SERVICES