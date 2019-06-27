How Cambodian workers risk their lives in China-funded construction boom, toiling for $13.50 a day

When Sam Sok took a US$6-a-day (S$8.15) job as a construction labourer in Sihanoukville she knew it could be dangerous, but the deaths of 28 workers in a building collapse - with her nephew among the missing - have laid bare the risks many like her face to earn a living.

She left her eight-year-old son with neighbours more than 100km, one of thousands pushed by poverty seeking to cash in on the once sleepy seaside town's Chinese-funded construction boom.

The work is mostly unregulated, low paid, often dangerous - and sometimes deadly.

"We do this because of money but now … we are afraid that we might meet the same unfortunate end," the 32-year-old said.

"We work in fear now," she said, from a hospital in Sihanoukville, where she was searching for her missing nephew.

Many were buried in their sleep when the Chinese-owned building - which was still under construction - crumbled before dawn on Saturday, and she fears her nephew was among them.

Like most migrant workers, the labourers lived in the structure they were building, having travelled far from home to earn a bit of cash to get by.

Several Chinese nationals face manslaughter charges over the incident.