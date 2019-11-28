How Hong Kong's greatest tycoon went from friend of China to punching bag

Read also

Li beckoned a group of Chinese bureaucrats and bankers to his Hong Kong office. He told them that he had signed a contract and would abide by it, according to a banker who was in the room. Then, the Chinese banker said, the billionaire went one step further: He offered to buy a larger stake if necessary.

Li helped salvage the deal, which became a template for a flood of state-owned Chinese companies raising billions of dollars through public listings. It was the sort of moment that made Li, with his trademark large black-framed glasses, Hong Kong's most fabled businessman.

"Mr Li is not a man to break an agreement easily," the spokesperson for the billionaire said.

Inside China, though, even Li found that the opaque nature of doing business could mean problems, according to those who have worked with him and his own public remarks.

In the public broadcaster interview, Li detailed his frustrations with building Oriental Plaza. A sprawling development in the heart of Beijing, the project faced political wrangling and loud public disagreement about its size as it went up in the 1990s.

His Chinese partners, he said, gained a 40 per cent share of the project, up from an initial 10 per cent or so. Li said he had learned a lesson.

"In a political and cultural centre like Beijing, one has to put business and economics in a lesser position," he said. "Although I've run into all sorts of trouble, I now have a better understanding of China."

XI'S MESSAGE

After Xi took power, Beijing adopted a harder line toward Hong Kong. In a 2014 white paper, Beijing said the autonomy the city enjoys was not a given but, instead, contingent on the permission of the central leadership. And Li himself began facing criticism from Chinese state media.

During late 2014 and early 2015, Li folded his Hong Kong-registered Hutchison Whampoa and another company into firms incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Li's team says the changes were part of a "streamlining and succession plan."

In September 2015, in the wake of reports of those moves, Li was excoriated by mainland media outlets as insufficiently patriotic. The People's Daily, the main mouthpiece of the Communist Party, posted a commentary on social media saying that Li was happy to "enjoy the benefits when things are good" but couldn't be counted on in tough times.

Li released a statement affirming his support of Beijing's leadership, adding: "The Company, as always, will continue to look for investment opportunities around the world, including mainland China."

In that period, though, companies under Li's control were plowing billions of dollars into stakes of firms abroad while pulling back in Hong Kong and on the mainland. That trend hasn't slowed.