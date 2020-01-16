How many mosques does Indonesia have? A team is counting them all, one by one

The Suada mosque in Mamuju, Indonesia.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

As Friday prayers wrap up at Suada mosque, worshippers turn their attention outside, where Fakhry Affan steers a drone high above, snapping pictures of the building tucked in a corner of Indonesia's Sulawesi island.

Affan leads a government team of some 1,000 mosque hunters who have spent years visiting every corner of the 5,000km-long archipelago to answer one question: how many mosques are there in the world's biggest Muslim majority nation?

"Only God knows exactly how many mosques there are in Indonesia," former vice-president Jusuf Kalla quipped recently. "Some say around one million and people will take it for granted."

So far, Affan's team has registered 554,152 mosques and the census - which kicked off in 2013 - is only about 75 per cent done, Affan says.

The Keuchik Leumiek mosque in Banda Aceh. PHOTO: AFP

Earlier government estimates pegged the total at more than 740,000 nationwide.

Nearly 90 per cent of Indonesia's 260 million people are Muslim and it is home to Jakarta's Istiqlal mosque, Southeast Asia's biggest with room for 200,000 worshippers.

So it's a Herculean task for Affan and his team at the religious affairs ministry as it scours a country of some 17,000 islands, where new mosques are going up all the time.

After getting key information about Mamuju city's 3,000 capacity Suada mosque - including building permit and mosque committee details - Affan uploads his drone pictures to a bulging online database.

"We did it manually in the past, but now we're going digital," he said.

The government is also planning to launch an Android-based app called Info Masjid (Mosque Info) so Muslims can use their smartphone to find the nearest place of worship.

Nur Salim Ismal, who attends the Suada mosque, hopes the move online will bring greater transparency.

"Mosques manage huge amounts of money from worshippers and it should be clear how it's being used," he said.

But the mosque hunt isn't just a counting exercise - it's also a way to keep an eye on radicalism.

"Radical ideology can mushroom anywhere and mosques are one of the easiest places for it to spread," Affan said. "Why? Because you don't need to invite people to the mosque, they'll come anyway.

"We want to ensure that all imams and [mosque] committees are moderate because Islam in Indonesia is moderate," he added.

The Kubah Mas (Gold Dome) mosque, which uses real gold leafs, is located on the outskirts of Jakarta. PHOTO: AFP

Indonesia's long-held reputation for tolerant pluralism has been tested in recent years.

Muslim hardliners are becoming increasingly vocal in public and the country is home to dozens of extremist groups loyal to Islamic State group's violent ideology.

In 2018, Indonesia's intelligence agency said it had found dozens of mosques that catered to government workers spreading radicalism and calling for violence against non-Muslims - in one Jakarta neighbourhood alone.

The alarming figures came several months after Indonesia's second-biggest city Surabaya was rocked by a wave of suicide bombings carried out by families at churches during Sunday services, killing a dozen people.

Members of a local group loyal to Islamic State tried to assassinate Indonesia's chief security minister last year, while in November a militant suicide bomber killed himself and injured six others during an attack at a police station.

Indonesia's new vice-president Ma'ruf Amin, a cleric-turned-politician, has said the government would start certifying preachers and mosque congregations nationwide to stamp out militants in their ranks.

The Baiturrahman mosque in Banda Aceh. PHOTO: AFP

"There is potential for mosques to be prone to radicalism if they're not monitored," said Ali Munhanif, an expert on political Islam at Syarif Hidayatullah State Islamic University Jakarta. "The government has a responsibility to keep its eye on all mosques in Indonesia."

In the tally so far, the team has counted 258,958 large mosques and another 295,194 smaller ones, which fit 40 people or fewer.

Affan and his team hope to finish the initial round of counting this year.

"But this is an endless job and it'll never be finished," he said. "It's pretty rare for a mosque to close down, but one thing is for sure: the number of new ones will keep going up."

More about
INDONESIA Mosques Religion

TRENDING

Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George's Avenue
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet: Court urged to lift gag order, stop his return to top UK uni
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet: Court urged to lift gag order, stop his return to top UK uni
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users

SERVICES