How many mosques does Indonesia have? A team is counting them all, one by one

As Friday prayers wrap up at Suada mosque, worshippers turn their attention outside, where Fakhry Affan steers a drone high above, snapping pictures of the building tucked in a corner of Indonesia's Sulawesi island.

Affan leads a government team of some 1,000 mosque hunters who have spent years visiting every corner of the 5,000km-long archipelago to answer one question: how many mosques are there in the world's biggest Muslim majority nation?

"Only God knows exactly how many mosques there are in Indonesia," former vice-president Jusuf Kalla quipped recently. "Some say around one million and people will take it for granted."

So far, Affan's team has registered 554,152 mosques and the census - which kicked off in 2013 - is only about 75 per cent done, Affan says.

The Keuchik Leumiek mosque in Banda Aceh. PHOTO: AFP

Earlier government estimates pegged the total at more than 740,000 nationwide.

Nearly 90 per cent of Indonesia's 260 million people are Muslim and it is home to Jakarta's Istiqlal mosque, Southeast Asia's biggest with room for 200,000 worshippers.

So it's a Herculean task for Affan and his team at the religious affairs ministry as it scours a country of some 17,000 islands, where new mosques are going up all the time.

After getting key information about Mamuju city's 3,000 capacity Suada mosque - including building permit and mosque committee details - Affan uploads his drone pictures to a bulging online database.

"We did it manually in the past, but now we're going digital," he said.