How North Koreans dominated World Memory Championships 'like a battering ram'

In silence, Pang Un-sim stares down at the jumbled-up playing cards for one minute, slowly shuffling through them.

Putting the pile aside, the 22-year-old takes a second pack and arranges them in order. One by one, the two sets are turned over. They match perfectly.

Behind her stand four trophies and a tableful of medals, the North Korean haul from the World Memory Championships in December - the first time the country had entered. Despite fielding a team of just three contestants, led by Pang, they collected seven gold medals, seven silvers and five bronze.

"I wouldn't say it's easy, but when you put in the time and make an effort, you can remember," she says. "When you are having fun memorising, it is not as hard as people think."

At the championships Pang came second overall, her feats including memorising 5,187 binary numbers in order and 1,772 cards in an hour, while her fastest time memorising a pack of playing cards was 17.67 seconds.

Memory competitor Pang Un-sim. PHOTO: AFP

Her teammate Ri Song-mi - who came 7th overall - set a world record by recalling 302 words in 15 minutes. And in the hour numbers event, when competitors have 60 minutes to memorise as many digits as possible, all three North Koreans came in the top five. Two of them beat the previous world record, with Pang scoring 3,240.

Organisers had no idea until the last minute that a North Korean team was entering the contest in Hong Kong.

"They arrived and registered just before registration closed," the championships' founder Tony Buzan wrote earlier this year.

"It was like a battering ram of surprises because every one of the 10 events featured a North Korean in the top three. Out of nowhere came this meteorite and shooting star and it was shocking in the most delightful sense."

Every January, North Koreans are required to study leader Kim Jong-un's annual New Year speech extensively, and the team's coach Cha Yong-ho said memorisation techniques are taught as standard during middle school.

Cha heads the speed reading research department at the Kim Hyong-jik university of education in Pyongyang, where all three teammates were students - and Pang, whose subject was mathematics, has now joined the faculty.

Many memory competitors use a technique known as the Dominic System that replaces numbers with letters and represents them as images and actions that they connect by making up a story. By retelling the story to themselves, they decipher the items to be recalled.