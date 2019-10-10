Huge saltwater croc kills fisherman in latest attack on Philippine island

MANILA - A huge saltwater crocodile killed a Philippines fisherman after snatching him from his boat, local authorities said on Thursday (Oct 10), the latest in a series of attacks terrorising a remote southern island.

The 20-year-old was taken by a 4.9m croc late on Tuesday as he and a colleague sailed back to the island of Balabac after a day of fishing, regional police spokesman Socrates Faltado told AFP.

The next day, residents found his body, still in the croc's jaws, Faltado said.

They then used dynamite to kill the crocodile.

A crocodile also killed a 10-year-old boy in the same area less than two months ago, according to Jovic Fabello, spokesman for a government council that oversees conservation efforts in Palawan, where Balabac is located.

And earlier this year, a crocodile killed a 15-year old boy and a fisherman off the island of about 35,000 people.