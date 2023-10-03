Hundreds in Bangkok flee from 'active shooter' at Siam Paragon Mall

BANGKOK - Hundreds of shoppers fled a popular shopping mall in Bangkok on Tuesday after gunshots were heard ringing near high-end retail stores.

Videos and photos posted on social media show people rushing to the exits of the Siam Paragon Mall as an "active shooter" was reported to be prowling the mall.

Initial reports said the gunshots were heard coming from a toilet on the ground floor.

Photos on X of what were said to be the gunman showed what looked like a man wearing camouflage pants, brown cap, a black jacket and military-style shoes. In one image, he seemed to be holding a handgun.

Another showed a man, reportedly the shooter, tackled to the floor by a police officer.

[embed]https://twitter.com/Tan_Hui_Yee/status/1709152019813224884[/embed]

First responders were seen treating a mall security guard who was reportedly shot in the back, according to one image seen on X.

[embed]https://twitter.com/Thenationth/status/1709150855528886730[/embed]

Shoppers who were unable to head for the exits were said to have taken shelter inside stores at the mall.

A video posted on X, formerly Twitter, showed men, women and children hurriedly making their way out of a grocery.

"We were eating ice cream when suddenly many people came running and looked scared. I heard someone say that there seems to be (gunshots)," X user Shirley (@xiaxia00701) said in her post.

[embed]https://twitter.com/KhaosodEnglish/status/1709148832637059347[/embed]

A train station was closed, and the public was advised to stay away from the mall.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he has been informed of the incident, and that he has ordered National Police chief Torsak Sukwimon to give him regular updates.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths, police spokesperson Achayon Kraithong told Reuters, adding that police were taking control of the situation.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@gift_gibby/video/7285662576892038406[/embed]

This is a developing story.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.