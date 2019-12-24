Hundreds rally against Myanmar police over child rape case

Around 400 people holding the signs of "Shame on you Myanmar Police Force" and "Justice for Victoria" marched through the centre of Yangon under a hot sun.
PHOTO: Associated Press
Reuters

YANGON - Hundreds of people joined a protest on Monday (Dec 23) against Myanmar's police after the force broke the law by revealing the name of the child victim of a high profile rape case following the acquittal of a suspect.

The case of the three-year-old girl - known to the public by the nickname 'Victoria' - has become a focus for accusations of police misconduct in Myanmar, where the force remains under the control of the army under a transition to democracy.

Lawyers and journalists had tried hard during the trial to conceal the identity of the child and her family to protect their right to privacy.

Around 400 people holding the signs of "Shame on you Myanmar Police Force" and "Justice for Victoria" marched through the centre of Yangon under a hot sun.

The child was allegedly raped at a nursery school in Myanmar's capital, Naypyidaw, in May.

After a court ruled that a suspect arrested in the case was not guilty, police announced the name of the victim.

A police spokesman did not respond to requests for comment on the accusations of misconduct against the force.

A democratically elected government led by Nobel Peace Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi took power in Myanmar in 2015, but key institutions such as the police remain under military control and efforts to strengthen the rule of law have floundered.

Prominent lawyer Kyee Myint told protesters that the constitution should be changed to bring the police under government control.

"We need to continue working to get the truth revealed in this Victoria case and also need to take legal action against the police who revealed the information," he said.

More about
Rape Children and Youth

TRENDING

Jho Low capture frustrated by &#039;dishonest&#039; foreign authorities: Malaysia&#039;s police chief
Jho Low capture frustrated by 'dishonest' foreign authorities: Malaysia's police chief
&#039;I discovered new injuries on my body every day&#039;: 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
'I discovered new injuries on my body every day': 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
Cafes in JB that&#039;ll make you feel like you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in JB that'll make you feel like you're overseas
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo&#039;self this Christmas
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo'self this Christmas
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Man under reported $1.28 million in income; jailed 6 months, fined $741k for tax evasion
Man under reported $1.28 million in income; jailed 6 months, fined $741k for tax evasion
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I felt intimately connected to Sammi Cheng
This year I felt intimately connected to Sammi Cheng
Senior shoppers hurt after fall on escalator in Northpoint City mall
Senior shoppers hurt after fall on escalator in Northpoint City mall
&#039;I don&#039;t f*****g care&#039;: Elva Hsiao lashes out at mean netizens in emotional livestream video
'I don't f*****g care': Elva Hsiao lashes out at mean netizens in emotional livestream video

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: How I survived the death of my husband
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Dear Thelma: I resent my wife for treating me like dirt
'I resent my wife for treating me like dirt'
5 things you didn&#039;t know about the Hermes Birkin
5 things you didn't know about the Hermes Birkin

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question

SERVICES