Hundreds rally against Myanmar police over child rape case

YANGON - Hundreds of people joined a protest on Monday (Dec 23) against Myanmar's police after the force broke the law by revealing the name of the child victim of a high profile rape case following the acquittal of a suspect.

The case of the three-year-old girl - known to the public by the nickname 'Victoria' - has become a focus for accusations of police misconduct in Myanmar, where the force remains under the control of the army under a transition to democracy.

Lawyers and journalists had tried hard during the trial to conceal the identity of the child and her family to protect their right to privacy.

Around 400 people holding the signs of "Shame on you Myanmar Police Force" and "Justice for Victoria" marched through the centre of Yangon under a hot sun.

The child was allegedly raped at a nursery school in Myanmar's capital, Naypyidaw, in May.