Hundreds rally in Myanmar to show support for Suu Kyi

YANGON - About 700 people rallied on Sunday (Dec 1) to show support for Myanmar's de facto leader, Ms Aung San Suu Kyi, as she prepares to defend the country against charges of genocide at the United Nations' highest court.

Members of Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party swelled the ranks in front of the colonial-era City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, as the crowd waved national flags and listened to music and poetry.

A popular local singer told them: "Mother Suu is the bravest human being in the world - her weapon is love."

Many carried banners saying: "We stand with you, Mother Suu."

The case before the International Court of Justice in The Hague relates to a harsh counterinsurgency campaign waged by Myanmar's military against members of the country's Muslim Rohingya community in August 2017 in response to an insurgent attack.

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighbouring Bangladesh to escape what has been called an ethnic cleansing campaign involving mass rapes, killings and the torching of homes.

The head of a UN fact-finding mission on Myanmar warned recently that "there is a serious risk of genocide recurring".

Gambia filed the case at the ICJ, also known as the world court, on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.