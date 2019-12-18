I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt

Rainer Cheung
Two attractive women splashing each other with water while bathing and laughing in delight, beads of water dripping down their bodies.

Something out of a movie? Except this was in real life - and it was all happening on the back of a motorcycle.

Footage showing two women bathing while zipping through the streets of East Java went viral last week, landing them in trouble.

With just one hand on the handlebar, the rider reached up and thoroughly lathered her hair while her passenger scooped up soapy water from a bucket wedged between them and doused them both. She could even be seen helping the rider rinse out the suds in her hair as the two of them continued on their journey, leaving a wet trail behind.

The two were later filmed seated by the road with their Honda Scoopy, still pouring water on each other.

As their faces and licence plate were clearly visible, Indonesian police were able to quickly track them down.

The pillion rider turned out to be Icha Kharoline, a local folk-music singer and popular Instagram influencer.

She, along with her sister Ajeng Amelia, who had been steering the scooter, was fined 367,000 rupiah (S$35.60) for flouting safety regulations with their "bathing" stunt.

"They weren't using equipment such as helmets and were disturbing other road users," the head of the local traffic police unit told Tribun news on Saturday (Dec 14).

Both of them were made to record a public apology video during a press conference at the local police headquarters on Monday (Dec 16) in order to dissuade others from imitating them.

"It was just for fun. I apologise profusely to the people of Mojokerto," Icha said. "I promise I will not repeat these actions."

Icha also released an additional apology on her Instagram account, explaining that the two of them had only meant to pull the stunt for the sake of entertaining viewers online.

"I did not do anything wrong. I am not a criminal. I am not a bad person. I am not a thief or anything like that. I did it so that I can entertain all of you."

