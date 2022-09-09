'I looked in the mirror and was speechless': Thai woman left with 2 pairs of eyebrows after botched tattoo procedure

A woman in Thailand has had to live with two pairs of eyebrows for over a year following a botched tattoo procedure.

But she is finally about to “live a normal life” once again thanks to a kind-hearted tattoo artist.

According to The Mirror, Ms Nipapron Meeking, 32, had paid THB1,500 (S$57) to have the procedure done at a beauty centre in Rayong province, eastern Thailand.

However, instead of the promised thick, well-defined pair of eyebrows, Ms Nipapron's new eyebrows stood above the original ones.

“After the procedure, I looked in the mirror and was speechless,” she said, as quoted by the MalayMail.

When confronted, the centre's employees promised her that they would fix the matter for free the next day. But when Ms Nipapron returned, she was shocked to discover that the establishment had closed down.

She had to live with the extra eyebrows, which affected her confidence and led to her spending more time at home.

Ms Nipapron said that she tried looking for other beauticians to fix the problem but to no avail.

Up until tattoo artist Pattawee Phumkasem learnt of Ms Nipapron’s plight online and offered to help her erase the fake eyebrows – a procedure, which would normally cost over 10,000 baht – for free.

After several visits to the tattoo studio, Ms Nipapron's fake eyebrows have now become less visible and she is confident to move around.

“I can finally live a normal life,” she said.