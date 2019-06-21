'I Love Thee, China' - North Korea woos Xi in lavish state visit

This June 20, 2019 picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 21, 2019 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping waving to crowds upon his arrival in Pyongyang.

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed that strengthening bilateral ties, at a time of "serious and complicated" international affairs, is good for regional peace, North Korean state media said on Friday.

Xi left the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, on Friday after a two-day visit, the first by a Chinese leader in 14 years, during which he got a lavish reception that included thousands of people holding up placards that formed a picture of Xi's face and the Chinese flag, and a performance of the song "I Love Thee, China".

China is the North's only major ally and Xi's visit is aimed at bolstering the isolated country against pressure from UN sanctions over its nuclear and missile programmes and a breakdown in denuclearisation talks with the United States.

The visit comes a week before Xi and US President Donald Trump are due to meet at a G20 summit in Japan amid a trade dispute that has rattled global financial markets.

Video and photographs released by North Korean state media showed Kim and Xi greeting each other warmly when Xi arrived at Pyongyang airport. They drove through the streets of the capital in an open-top limousine, and later attended a "Mass Games" propaganda show.