'I won't let you return to China': Tour guide in Thailand accused of coercing tourists to shop

A tour guide has been lambasted online over a viral video of him threatening members of a tour group in in Thailand to purchase from affiliated shops.

The clip, which started making the rounds online on Oct 13, shows a man addressing passengers on board a tour bus.

"I'm suppressing my anger. Later at the duty-free shops, you won't be able to board this bus [if you don't buy anything]," he declared in Mandarin.

"I'm telling you, tonight, I make it so that you can't return to China."

After his spiel, the man points to the one taking the video and demands for them to delete the recorded footage.

Netizens criticised the tour guide for allegedly intimidating and coercing his clients to shop.

Travel agency under investigation

The Chinese Embassy in Thailand said on Oct 15 that it had learned from the Thai authorities that the guide is Chinese and is not licensed to conduct tours in Thailand.

He is accused of pressurising tourists to purchase from selected shops in cahoots with guides, to earn commission from the sales.

The embassy said the travel agency is under investigation and urged tourists to be wary of signing up for cheap tour packages that force travellers to purchase additional goods or services.

Foreigners are also not permitted to work as tour guides in Thailand, added the embassy.

